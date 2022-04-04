Tax deadline is approaching - but you can file an extension if needed

GREAT FALLS — There's just over two weeks left to get your taxes filed - the deadline is April 18, 2022.

If you can’t get your taxes done by the deadline, you’ll need to file an extension - that will give you an extra six months.

"That's just an extension for the paperwork. If they owe money, they should pay in with the extension the amount they owe, or an estimate at least of what they owe,” said Jerry Schmitz, a CPA with Douglas Wilson & Co. in Great Falls.

The IRS advises people to be aware that:



An extension of time to file your return does not grant you any extension of time to pay your taxes.

You should estimate and pay any owed taxes by your regular deadline to help avoid possible penalties.

You must file your extension request no later than the regular due date of your return.

Individual tax filers, regardless of income, can use Free File to electronically request an automatic tax-filing extension.



Filing this form gives you until October 15 to file a return.

To get the extension, you must estimate your tax liability on this form and should also pay any amount due.

And if you think you need to pay for tax preparation services, there's a chance it is not necessary. The IRS has tips for tax payers to save money on tax preparation and assistance.

The IRS says for taxpayers that earn up to $72,000 a year, there are free electronic filing services. The IRS says that it can process nine out of 10 refunds via direct deposit within 21 days.

Taxpayers who earn more than $72,000 a year can still take advantage of the IRS’ electronic forms, but would have to fill by paper.

There are also free filing options for active duty and some veterans available through MilTax.

Those who generally make $57,000 or less, persons with disabilities, the elderly and individuals with limited English proficiency who need assistance in preparing their taxes can get free tax advice through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance service.

The Tax Counseling for the Elderly program also offers free tax help to taxpayers, particularly those age 60 and older, the IRS said.



TRENDING ARTICLES

