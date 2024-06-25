TDS launces retail store in Helena

HELENA — TDS officially launched their new TDS retail store in Helena on Tuesday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. During the ceremony, TDS presented a check for $2,000 to The Friendship Center.

TDS began moving into Montana about 2 years ago and is creating infrastructure in the Helena area, Great Falls, Billings, Butte, and Missoula. Throughout Montana, about $450-500 million will be invested. TDS is installing fiber internet networks throughout the state to provide more options for fast internet, TV, and phone service.

Callie Aschim, President and CEO of the Helena Area Chamber of Commerce, says that getting individuals and businesses up-to-speed with broadband technology used in other parts of the country is crucial to growing businesses.

“So much of what people need is moving online. And so, to not have access and to have, you know, a community that has been, you know, high need but low access, you know, it puts us at a disadvantage. So, this really gets us back up to speed with the rest of the country. And that’s very, very important, especially for the success in business,” says Aschim.