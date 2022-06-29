Teamwork: Sheriff's Office detective and K-9 partner

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County Sheriff’s Office detective Angel Creech is happy to show off her K-9 partner Cade's ability to sniff out electronic devices.

As good as the duo may be, though, there are always ways to get better.

"I know in law enforcement we're definitely a lot more reactive, so I think definitely becoming more proactive in our communities is something we can always do more of,” Creech said.

That's where the National Law Enforcement Training on Child Exploitation comes in.

The Sheriff's Office recently posted pictures to Facebook of Creech and Cade at a recent training conference in Atlanta, Georgia.

"This is the second time I've been to the conference. This is the first time I've taken Cade,” Creech said. “What we do at the national training is we learn some of the newer practices, best practices, what people are doing in other parts of the country. We hear from prosecutors, we hear from other law enforcement agencies."

Because Cade is currently the only electronics detection dog in Montana, he and Creech can be called on to use this training anywhere in the state and even occasionally out of state.

Creech said, "It's great. Our children are one of the most important things to us. I mean, they're our future. Any way that we can help our kids and help protect our kids, that's what we're here for.”

Cade has proven to be very successful.

“Cade has definitely found electronic devices investigators have missed in their initial search of the residence, “ Creech noted. “He’s found SD cards that have been missed by investigators.”

The Sheriff’s Office has a five-year contract to work with Cade and, as of Tuesday, the contract was in its third year.



