Teen dies in crash near Montana City

A 15-year-old girl died in a rollover crash in northern Jefferson County Wednesday evening.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Haab Lane between Montana City and Clancy.

MHP says the driver of the SUV, a 15-year-old girl, swerved to miss an animal in the road, overcorrected, went off the road and rolled down an embankment.

The driver was wearing a seat belt and was not seriously injured.

The passenger, who was also 15, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The identity of the girl who died has not been released.