Teenager killed in Birdseye wreck identified

HELENA — Lewis and Clark Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton has released the name of the teenager who died over the weekend in a crash outside Helena.

Liam Bannon, 17, died on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 from multiple blunt force injuries sustained during the crash.

Law enforcement was notified of the crash about 3 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Birdseye Road and Paso Fino Lane several miles northwest of Helena.

According to Montana Highway Patrol, Bannon was driving at a high rate of speed when the vehicle went off the right side of the road. Three passengers were in the vehicle with him.

He then over-corrected and the vehicle began to skid. The vehicle then went off the right side of the road and overturned, landing about 75 feet from the road. Bannon was not wearing a seatbelt.

The three passengers - an 18-year old female, a 17-year old female, and a 15-year old female - were taken to St. Peter's Health hospital in Helena. The MHP says all three passengers were wearing seatbelts.

A Go Fund Me has been set up to assist the family with funeral expenses.