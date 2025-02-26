Teens learn about careers in health care at Carroll event

HELENA — The Carroll College Student Nurses Association and the Helena Health Science Advisory Board launched a free healthcare fusion event on Feb. 25 to help Helena public school students expand their healthcare, first aid, and cardiac health knowledge.

Charlie Snellman is a senior at Capital High and helped organize the event with Helena schools and parents.

“The fusion event is based on a model already going on in Missoula County public schools, and we hoped to create it here.”

Michael Wolff, MTN News Students practice basic CPR procedure using an AED and dummy at the healthcare fusion event on Feb. 25 in Helena, Mont.

Snellman told MTN about the need for healthcare education, training, and professionals in the Treasure State.

“We have 52 of our 56 counties also being classified as under-served for healthcare,” said Snellman.

Carroll College nursing students led the middle and high school-age students in break-out activities, teaching them various health-related information and important lifesaving skills like CPR.

Michael Wolff, MTN News Nursing students led a hands-on activity on Feb. 25 in Helena, Mont., at the Carroll College healthcare fusion event, which aimed to instill participants with knowledge of cardiovascular and blood flow.

Alexa Dryer is the president of the Carroll College Student Nursing Association and emphasizes the importance of sharing lifesaving skills with students.

“One of the biggest problems that we face, just in the world, honestly, is cardiovascular problems, and just knowing and having those skills, being able to present that in the public if somebody goes down, just knowing how to do CPR on them can save somebody's life," explained Dryer. "So just showing them what kind of skills they can use, and the information can help them in the future.”

Students walked away with insight into healthcare careers and knowledge they could use to help in a health emergency.