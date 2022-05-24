Texas school shooting kills fourteen students and one teacher

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has confirmed that 14 students and 1 teacher died after a shooting at Texas elementary school Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

Initial accounts indicated 13 children were taken to the emergency room at Uvalde Memorial Hospital after the shooting at Robb Elementary, according to a Facebook statement and hospital CEO Tom Nordwick.

Abbott identified the suspect as Salvador Romos, an 18 year-old male who resided in Uvalde. The Texas governor further stated Romos was fatally shot by responding officers.

The mass casualty incident, reported shortly after 11:30 a.m., was no longer active Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

