The 2023 Montana Millionaire winning numbers are...

HELENA — Check those tickets! The Montana Lottery has drawn the winning numbers for the 2023 Montana Millionaire.

The winning grand prize winning numbers, each worth $1 million, are:



315800 - Town and Country Supply, Billings (523 Hilltop Road)

299951 - Town Pump, Kalispell (2910 U.S. 93 S.)

346588 - Woody’s Fuel Stop, Stanford (36653 U.S. 87 W.)

This year the Montana Lottery increased the number of tickets by 100,000 to a total of 380,000, also adding a third million-dollar grand prize. Tickets went on sale Nov. 1 at 5:30 a.m. and were sold out by 10:30 a.m. that same day.

Two early bird drawings were held on Nov. 24 for $25,000 and Dec. 15 for $100,000. The Nov. 24 winning ticket is 172886 and was sold at an Albertsons in Billings. The Dec. 15 winning ticket is 274028 and was sold at an Albertsons in Great Falls.

The odds of winning one of the grand prizes in Montana Millionaire are 1 in 126,666.7.

Last year’s grand prize tickets were sold in Butte and Great Falls.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with the location of where the tickets were sold.