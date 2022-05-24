The annual wildflower trail is back at Mt. Helena

HELENA — The annual self-guided wildflower trail on Mt. Helena is back. And Montana Discovery Foundation is gearing up for a group of Helena area 4th graders to find out more about the area they live in. The trail this year is on the Mount Helena Accessible Trail for easy access for all.

Along the trail sits small placards with the name of the wildflower, bush, or tree it sits in front of. Next to the name sits a QR code that takes you to a 2022 Wildflower Guide. A page number on the placard will tell you where in the guide to find more information on the specific vegetation.

The guide will tell you about the physical characteristics of the plant, when it flowers, and usually a fun fact or about how this plant is used by Indigenous peoples.

The hike is a great way for kids and adults alike to become more familiar with the place they live and develop a greater appreciation for the beauty of the Helena area.

“So, 4th-grade students are really at a great age to appreciate the community that they live in and the nature that surrounds them every day. And they have an opportunity to go and learn the sense of place of their community. So, they're not learning about plants in the Amazon rainforest, they're learning about plants that are here in Helena,” says Rebecca Skeldon, Executive Director for the Montana Discovery Foundation.

If you’d like to learn more about the native wildflowers and plant life the QR code and signs will be around through May 30th.