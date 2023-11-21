The City of Helena Parking Division launched a new fine forgiveness program

HELENA — Do you have an unpaid parking ticket? The City of Helena Parking Division has launched a new fine forgiveness program that allows you to pay it off while also giving back to the community.

From now until December 14, you can drop off a food basket of non-perishable dinner sides at the parking office, on 225 N. Cruse Avenue. In exchange you will receive $10 or $25 off of parking fines.

All food collected will be donated to Helena Food Share to help with holiday meals.

“I think the biggest part of it is giving back to the community that they live in and you could be helping your neighbor this time of year,” said David Knoepke, the Director of Transportation Systems for the City of Helena.

Food baskets are asked to include canned vegetables, fruit, olives, yams, cranberries, boxes of stuffing and packets of gravy.

The City of Helena website has examples of $10- and $25-dollar baskets.

City of Helena

Food options can be substituted, but the substituted item needs to have the general intent of the original item and needs to be equal or greater than the quantity and size of the original.

Food does not need to be delivered in a physical basket. Boxes and grocery bags are acceptable.

You can donate as many times as you want until December 14.

“So, if they have a $10 ticket, they can do a $10. If they $400 in tickets, if they chose, they can donate $400 in food,” Knoepke said.

Contact the Helena Parking Division with any questions.