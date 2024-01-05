The first baby of the new year is born in Helena

HELENA — The first baby of the new year born in Helena, did not arrive on the first.

Meet little Maverick, born on January 2 at 8:31 A.M. to parents Hayley and Justin Kucinski.

Mom was hoping her new son would arrive on the 29th, but little Maverick had other plans.

“We were surprised. It’s exciting. Justin’s birthday is actually the 29th, and I wanted Maverick to be born on the 29th. This is special still,” said Hayley.

This is not the first child for Hayley and Justin.

They are happy parents to now, six children and are looking forward to going home.

They also received a basket donated yearly by Helena businesses to the first-born baby in the new year.

Rachel Fortunato

Congratulations Hayley and Justin.

He is beautiful!