The Helena College Showcase is open to the public, reception on Saturday

HELENA — The Helena College Showcase is currently being displayed at the college’s Donaldson Campus. And this Saturday, they’ll hold a reception and award ceremony.

“I love that idea of once again taking ownership of your school and now showing, you know, the community what we have what we are what we are offering that they can also be a part of,” says art instructor at Helena College, Seth Roby.

The showcase began in 2018 for art students to gain experience with displaying their art. Since then, it’s evolved into a campus-wide event. Students, faculty, staff, clubs, dual enrollment students, and alumni now participate to show their work.

“And for the Helena College community, it is really brought us together. It's one of those things that each year now people are always asking me, hey when's the application coming or where's the showcase going to be this year,” says Roby.

This year there were 145 multimedia entries, from photography to painting. 67 of those were chosen for the showcase which features 42 artists.

“And each year something new sort of comes out right, some new medium that we didn't expect. And that's really what we love to capture here at the showcase is the sort of pull that person is like, yeah I got this a bunch of stuff in my closet and I didn't know where to show it. And here we are. And now we all get to enjoy it,” says Roby.

Helena College also had some Bryant Elementary students create their very own monsters. Then folks at Helena College took those designs and created their own multimedia version of the students’ creations.

And this Saturday, the college is holding the reception and award ceremony, open to all. Over $2,000 in scholarships and awards are given away during the evening. A select few artists are chosen to receive scholarship money, while others are given prizes from various local partners throughout Helena.

The reception begins at 6 PM on Saturday, April 15. If you’re interested in seeing the art, but can’t make the reception, the showcase runs through April 21st.