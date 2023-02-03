The Helena Sweetheart Passion Plunge returns this month

HELENA — Spring Meadow Lake is a popular place for folks to walk, bike, take in the sun, and fish even in the wintertime. While many may avoid getting into the frigid water in winter months, once a year hundreds gather to take the plunge in order to support a great cause.

The Helena Sweetheart Passion Plunge is back again this year on Saturday, February 11 starting at noon.

While seeing costumed individuals and members of the community jump into a frozen lake is good entertainment, the event works to do great things by raising money for Special Olympics Montana. And the Helena Police Department will be there to help with that cause.

“I do have a little sister in another state that participates in Special Olympics. I do have a family friend here that has participated in Special Olympics for a lot of years. It's a great cause. It's a great thing for the community to come together and support our athletes,” says Helena Police Department Officer Alex Nimmick.

Nimmick was planning to plunge for his first time ever last year before getting sick. So, this year will be his first.

“If you haven't had a chance to do this yet, it would be my first time, like I said before. I'm looking forward to it. I think it's a great cause to get behind our athletes. Donate, get some money donated for them to travel, for them to participate in sports,” says Nimmick.

The event is part of a statewide effort, with 13 different polar plunges which help to raise nearly $350,000 annually for Special Olympics Montana. This year’s goal in Helena is $38,350.

Those who don’t want to brave the frigid waters can still donate to the event.