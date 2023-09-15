The Helena Symphony kicks off their 69th season

HELENA — On Saturday, at the Helena Civic Center, the Helena Symphony will kick off its 69th season.

Opening night will feature renowned violinist Tim Fain performing his new concerto, Edge of a Dream, and the Third Symphony by Florence Price.

The evening continues with an opening night after-party with dinner, drinks and auctions.

Music Director of the Helena Symphony Maestro Allan R. Scott is excited about opening night.

“But I think people are gonna be absolutely thrilled to have these works performed first in Helena with the Helena Symphony Orchestra, and this is just the beginning of the season,” Scott said.