The Helena Youth Corps positions accepting applications

HELENA — The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest in partnership with the Montana Conservation Corps is offering five AmeriCorps positions. These five positions would serve as part of the newly created Helena Youth Corps.

Those who are aged 17-18 are encouraged to apply. Those who are accepted will work from June 17 through August 15 throughout the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, completing 4 conservation-oriented projects. The physically demanding job may have them doing everything from trail maintenance, construction, habitat restoration, planting, and more. They may even prepare trails in the Gates of the Mountains Wilderness for the 75th-anniversary memorial of the Mann Gulch Fire.

Chiara Cipriano, the Spokesperson for the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, says that Helena Youth Corps is a great way for young people to see if a life as part of the forest service or in a similar occupation is right for them.

“This is how I started. I know a lot of my colleagues have too, it's kind of through these experiences. So, not only are the students doing really important work for the forest, but it also gives them job skills and may even peak a interest in public lands,” says Cipriano.

Applications will be accepted through April 19. Those looking to find out more information can visit the Montana Conservation Corps’ website.