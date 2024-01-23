HELENA — The Job Service Helena building is closed until further notice.

A representative told MTN that due to the recent cold temperatures, the building has suffered water and structural damage.

They say the goal is to try to get heat and water running upstairs before they start working on the downstairs, which is where they meet with customers.

They will have more information about their re-opening later this week.

People can still contact their office and will be directed accordingly.

All workers are still assisting customers via phone call or virtual meetings as needed. You can call 406-447-3200.

Job Service Centers provide resources to assist in career exploration, job searches, and job training.