HELENA — Friday, March 1, the Montana Highway Patrol welcomed 12 new troopers to the force.

Family, friends and loved ones were on hand to help in their new badge on their uniform.

These troopers will serve in communities ranging from Eastern Montana communities like Malta and Glasgow, To Butte and Bozeman in Southwest Montana.

Montana Attorney General, Austin Knudsen leads them in the oath where they promised to uphold MHP’s values of service, integrity and respect.

“It feels fantastic. We know we need troopers. Montana’s population is going up, our traffic crime is going up, our highway crime is going up. Crime in general in Montana is going up and we need dedicated highway patrol troopers. So, we're really lucky to be a state that were still able to be recruiting pretty successfully in the law enforcement,” Knudsen said.

Along with adding new troopers, eight current ones were promoted within the ranks.