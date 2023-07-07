The rodeo returns to East Helena this weekend

HELENA — The East Helena Valley Rodeo Association is about to hold its 60th annual rodeo in East Helena. The Northern Rodeo Association rodeo in East Helena starts this Friday evening and runs through Saturday and Sunday. Friday and Saturday will feature such events as saddle bronc, bareback, team roping, tie down roping, barrel racing, trick riding, and bull riding.

Friday night Miss Montana will be in attendance for meet and greets and on Sunday to sing the national anthem. Sunday the arena will host an in-county rodeo without bull riding or bucking horses. Additionally, on Saturday, a rodeo parade will go through East Helena starting at 1 PM.

This year marks the 60th year of the rodeo in East Helena and the final year it will be held in its current location. East Helena’s rodeo is looking to relocate to a space kitty-corner from Kleffner Ranch. They plan to lease land in that location from the city of East Helena. Katie Bakke, President of the East Helena Valley Rodeo Association, says that this move is bitter-sweet.

“This will be the last year in this exact location. So, it’s pretty bitter-sweet for a lot of us. You know, we grew up here, and rodeoed here, and now we’re kinda having to move. But it will be a good move and it will be great for the city of East Helena,” says Bakke.

This year’s rodeo will feature a new announcer and even a barrelman to help keep the audience entertained and the energy high.