HELENA — The United Way of the Lewis and Clark area announced at Hometown Helena Thursday March 7, it was under contract to purchase the Helena Inn.

Jeff Buscher, the Director of Community Impact, was able to confirm that United Way has a contract with the inn’s owner.

He said all 48 units will be converted into studio apartments for permanent supportive housing.

The inn will not be a homeless shelter.

The Helena Inn is located at 2300 North Oakes Street.