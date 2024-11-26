Three charged in Broadwater County for poaching incidents

TOWNSEND — Three people have been charged in Broadwater County for elk and deer poaching following an almost year-long investigation by game wardens into several animals killed in 2023.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says the investigation began with a tip from a concerned citizen. During the investigation, game wardens uncovered evidence indicating three elk and three deer were killed unlawfully on public and private land in Broadwater County.

Following the investigation, three people are facing a mix of felony and misdemeanor charges. FWP said the individuals made their initial appearances in court but did not name the accused.

Montana Highway Patrol, the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

“No further details about the investigation are available at this time,” said FWP in a release.

Montana game wardens rely heavily on tips from the public. Anyone with information about crimes against wildlife or state lands is encouraged to contact TIP-MONT to provide details.

