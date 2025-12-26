3 killed after car collides with semi-truck on Interstate 90 near Drummond

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A Hyundai Elantra lost control and spun through the median before colliding with an eastbound tractor-trailer, killing all three occupants.
MISSOULA — A fatal crash on Interstate 90 killed three people Tuesday when their car spun into oncoming traffic and collided with a semi-truck.

The crash happened on December 23 when a Hyundai Elantra carrying three people was traveling westbound on I-90 near Drummond in Powell County.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, which spun through the median and into the path of an eastbound Volvo tractor-trailer.

The Montana Highway Patrol report said the impact split the Elantra into three pieces.

One section came to rest on the interstate and caught fire, while a second piece landed beyond the flames. The third piece remained trapped under the semi-trailer.

The truck went off the right side of the road, crashed through a right-of-way fence and came to a stop.

All three people in the Elantra were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims were a 40-year-old woman from Missoula who was driving, a 31-year-old man from Marion, and a 9-year-old boy. The boy's town was not listed on the report.

The driver of the truck, a 34-year-old man from Ogden, UT, was not injured in the crash.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating speed as a factor in the crash.

The interstate was wet and icy at the time of the crash.

