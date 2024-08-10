Three people died after a small plane crashed SW of Augusta

UPDATE - Search and Rescue teams recovered the bodies at about 8 p.m. on Friday.



On Thursday, August 8, 2024, a Cessna plane crashed into the southside canyon of Crown Mountain, killing the pilot and two passengers on board.

Two people were riding in the Scapegoat Wilderness when they saw a crash.

“They went up to it and found that they didn't think the aircraft accident was survivable,” said Lewis & Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton.

The US Forest Service and the Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation provided helicopters to get close to the crash site to learn more.

“We are working with Two Bear Air to use the hoist to bring the people out,” Sheriff Dutton said. “We'll take them to Missoula, where they'll go through an autopsy. My job is to determine cause and manner of death, we’ll work with that. And we're going to have to find out who they are.”

Poor weather was a potential factor in the crash, and low clouds, along with diminishing daylight, make it a liability for the rescue team as well.

MTN News

“Where we're standing right here and 15 miles to the west is different weather, has different weather patterns, it’s right on the Rocky Mountain front, right there on the Continental Divide,” Sheriff Dutton said. “As you can see today, we have a lower cloud deck and that was the same as yesterday. So at any time those clouds can move in and completely stop the recovery effort.”

Several agencies are involved in the recovery operation and the investigation.

“We have elements of the Lewis and Clark County search and rescue here,” Sheriff Dutton said. “We have different agencies, we have the Forest Service here and several federal agencies doing the investigation.”

The identities of the three people involved with the crash have not yet been confirmed, and autopsies on the bodies will not occur until Monday.

(1st REPORT, 11:59 a.m.) Three people died when a small plane crashed southwest of Augusta on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane was a Cessna 182, and it crashed under "unknown circumstances."

The three people were the pilot and two passengers; their names have not yet been released.

Initial reports indicate that the plane went down in the Scapegoat Wilderness at about 3 p.m.

Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says that recovery efforts are underway.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be leading the investigation.

We will update you when we get more information.

