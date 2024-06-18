Tickets still available for Helena Symphony's Masquerade this Saturday

HELENA — The Helena Symphony’s Masquerade is this upcoming Saturday, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are still available for the black-tie event held at the historic Broadwater Hotel site. The event encourages attendees to dawn a fun mask and enjoy a night of food, drink, and live music. This year features tangos, waltzes, and music from the Harry Potter films.

Music Director Allan R. Scott says this unique event is a great way to support a local art institution.

“There are so many incredible nonprofits and arts organizations in this community. This is an opportunity for you to make a difference, whether you support many of the other arts organizations or not, this is an opportunity that you're giving back. So many people want to give to something. And to spend an evening for $150.00 to get a full meal, to get a concert, to get dressed up, to do, there's no event like this,” says Scott.

Tickets are available online, by phone at 406/442/1860, and at the Helena Symphony’s box office.