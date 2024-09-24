Time is running out to apply for the 2023 property tax rebate

HELENA — Through the Montana Department of Revenue, homeowners in Montana can receive up to a $675 property tax rebate for the 2023 tax year.

There is only one week left to apply for a 2023 property tax rebate.

Jason Slead, Communications Director for the Montana Department of Revenue, says they made several changes to the application process this year in order to have a more user-friendly platform.

"This second year, the application process has become easier. We've done some extra strides to make sure that people can get that money easier and it's not as painful," says Slead.

In order to receive the rebate, you must be a Montana taxpayer who was billed and paid property taxes on your principal residence. Your rebate is dependent on how much you paid in property taxes.

Those applying for the rebate must meet certain criteria such as owning and living in the principal Montana residence for at least 7 months in 2023. Homes held in an LLC are not eligible for a rebate.

Governor Greg Gianforte signed House Bills 222 and 816 in 2023, allowing for this property tax relief.

Homeowners received more than $140 million from the property tax relief program last year. And so far for the 2023 tax year, nearly 130 million dollars has been returned to Montana homeowners.

Slead says this money helps alleviate the recent inflation many families have been facing.

"But this particular program actually gives money back into the hands of our residents, of our friends and family and neighbors. And it gives them some money to do whatever they want with. And that way, it's just going to take some sting out of the rising costs and the things that are going on in our state," says Slead.

All rebates will be mailed to eligible applicants, there is no direct deposit option available. The link for the property tax rebate is here.

Claims for the rebate must be filed by October 1st.