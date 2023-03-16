TIME Magazine lists Bozeman among 'World's Greatest Places' for 2023

TIME Magazine released its “World’s Greatest Places” list for 2023, and this year Bozeman is included alongside far-flung destinations like Naples, Italy and Phuket, Thailand.

TIME draws nominations from its correspondents and contributors to curate a list of 50 worldwide locales for its annual “World’s Greatest Places” list, now in its fifth year, according to a press release.

In its Bozeman entry, TIME says the city “is turning into a Rocky Mountain hub” with a rapidly growing downtown and an “increasingly global dining scene” on par with Denver and Park City.

“Beyond the city center, visitors will soon get a chance to check out the completed North Black Pocket Park, outfitted with a red ski chair from the local ski area,” the TIME article states. “An alleyway beautification project is also in the works; focused on infusing side streets with artsy flair via murals, greenery, and sculptures, it’s another reason this mountain town feels so modern.”

The ”World’s Greatest Places” list is featured in the March 27/April 3 issue of TIME, which goes on sale Friday, March 17, 2023.