Toastmasters International celebrates 100 years of being a club

HELENA — This week is the 100th anniversary of Toastmasters International, and Club 487 in Helena celebrated with a meeting open to the public.

Toastmasters International is a non-profit educational organization with the goal of building confidence and teaching public speaking skills.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Those in attendance got to experience a typical meeting with prepared speeches and table topics, where a member is asked a question and has a set amount of time to respond.

MTN asked Club 487 president John Hamm how the club has lasted for a century.

"There's always a need to communicate effectively and lead efficiently throughout whatever organization you might be a part of, whether that's volunteer, work, or personal," he said.

There are more than 20 Toastmasters clubs in Montana.

It costs $20 to join as a new member in addition to the monthly $60 club membership fee.

You can find club locations and how to apply by visiting the Toastmasters International website here.