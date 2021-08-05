Tokyo Olympics Day 13: Emphatic wins for Crouser, U.S. men

Ryan Crouser is the shot put GOAT.

In June, he broke the 31-year-old world record with a throw of 23.37 meters. On Thursday, he fell 0.07 meters short of that mark but broke his own Olympic record to win his second straight gold medal. (STORY)

Fellow American Joe Kovacs repeated as the silver medalist. New Zealand's Tomas Walsh repeated as bronze medalist. According to Gracenote, this is the first time the entire podium has repeated in an individual event.

Also demonstrating his credentials as one of the greatest Olympic performers in U.S. history — Kevin Durant, who put the U.S. men's basketball team on his shoulders as the Americans turned a 15-point first-half deficit into a 19-point win, advancing past Australia to move into the final. (STORY)

Also rebounding from a first-half deficit to reach the final — the U.S. women's water polo team, which found itself in a surprising hole against an ROC team it defeated 18-5 earlier in the tournament. The two-time defending champions fell behind 7-4, fought back to 8-8 was still tied at 11-11 before rattling off the last four goals of the games. (STORY)

Elsewhere, Nevin Harrison became the first American to a win a canoe sprint gold medal in 33 years and the first American woman to ever win gold in a canoe slalom or sprint. She's also the first woman to win a canoe sprint gold medal in the Olympics because this particular discipline was making its Olympic debut this year. Until this year, only men raced in canoe sprints, and women's sprinters were limited to kayaks. (STORY)

On the golf course, Nelly Korda posted a 9-under 62 to take a four-shot lead through two rounds. She had a chance to go sub-60 but double-bogeyed the 18th hole. (STORY)

On the soccer field, while several U.S. women's stars are at the tail end of their careers and would have preferred to be playing for gold in Tokyo, they bowed out with bronze and a dazzling array of goals in a 4-3 win over Australia. Carli Lloyd, whose clutch scoring powered the USA to gold in 2008 and 2012 along with the 2015 Women's World Cup trophy, scored twice, as did Megan Rapinoe, who opened the scoring with an Olimpico, a goal straight from a corner kick. (STORY)

Still to come or in progress: the U.S. baseball team is playing to keep its gold medal hopes alive, David Taylor goes for wrestling gold, and we'll find out whether Luka Doncic can lead Slovenia into the men's hoops final against the USA.

Track and field

Men's 110m hurdles: 2012 bronze medalist Hansle Parchment of Jamaica upset world champion Grant Holloway of the USA, who took silver. (STORY)

Men's triple jump: Portugal's Pedro Pichardo took gold, while Hughes Fabrice Zango took bronze, adding Burkina Faso to the list of countries (along with San Marino and Turkmenistan) to win their first Olympic medals in Tokyo. (STORY)

Men's 20k walk: In a race that's always challenging, even moreso in 88-degree Fahrenheit heat, Italy's Massimo Stano took gold, with the host nation taking silver and bronze. (STORY)

One event in which the USA will not take a medal, despite all the speedsters available, is the men's 4x100m relay. Once again, a faulty baton pass let the Americans down. (STORY)

Still to come: the women's pole vault, the men's 400m and the finishes of the decathlon and heptathlon.

To the finals ...

In addition to baseball, men's basketball and women's water polo, the gold medal games/matches were set in ...

Beach volleyball: The USA's medal streak in the sandy sport will remain alive, as April Ross and Alix Klineman, hailed by none other than Mr. T as the new "A-Team," swept their Swiss opponents in the semifinal. They'll face Australia's Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy in the final. (STORY)

Men's handball: France got past a determined Egyptian defense and will face either Spain or Denmark in the final.

Men's volleyball: The ROC will face the winner of France vs. Argentina in the late, late game in the sport that has been the last to finish most days of the Olympics.

Around the Games

Diving: The number 10 wasn't just the measure of how many meters the platform rises above the water. It was the only score Chinese 14-year-old diver Quan Hongchan saw on two of her dives on her way to an Olympic record and a gold medal. (STORY)

Canoe/kayak: New Zealand's Lisa Carrington won her third gold medal in Tokyo and fifth in her career. (STORY)

Skateboarding: Australian Keegan Palmer won the first men's park competition in the sport's brief Olympic history (STORY), an event that normally favors teenagers but included a pair of 46-year-olds (STORY).

Medalists

Boxing, men's featherweight: Gold - Albert Batyrgaziev (ROC), Silver - Duke Ragan (USA), Bronze - Lazaro Alvarez (CUB), Bronze - Samuel Batyrgaziev (ROC)

Canoe/kayak, men's K-2 1000m: Gold - Australia, Silver - Germany, Bronze - Czech Republic

Canoe/kayak, women's K-1 500m: Gold - Lisa Carrington (NZL), Silver - Tamara Csipes (HUN), Bronze - Emma Jorgensen (DEN)

Canoe/kayak, women's C-1 200m: Gold - Nevin Harrison (USA), Silver - Laurence Vincent-Lapointe (CAN), Bronze - Liudmyla Luzan (UKR)

Canoe/kayak, men's K-1 200m: Gold - Sandor Totka (HUN), Silver - Manfredi Rizza (ITA), Bronze - Liam Heath (GBR)

Cycling, women's keirin: Gold - Shanne Braspennincx (NED), Silver - Ellesse Andrews (NZL), Bronze - Lauriane Genest (CAN)

Cycling, men's omnium: Gold - Matthew Wells (GBR), Silver - Campbell Stewart (NZL), Bronze - Elia Viviani (ITA)

Diving, women's platform: Gold - Quan Hongchan (CHN), Silver - Chen Yuxi (CHN), Bronze - Melissa Wu (AUS)

Field hockey, men's: Gold - tbd, Silver - tbd, Bronze - India

Karate, women's kata: tbd

Karate, men's 67kg kumite: tbd

Karate, women's 55kg kumite: tbd

Skateboarding, men's park: Gold - Keegan Palmer (AUS), Silver - Pedro Barros (BRA), Bronze - Cory Juneau (USA)

Sport climbing, men's: tbd

Swimming, men's 10k open water: Gold - Florian Wellbrock (GER), Silver - Kristof Rasovszky (HUN), Bronze - Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA)

Table tennis, women's team: Gold - tbd, Silver - tbd, Bronze - Hong Kong

Track and field, men's triple jump: Gold - Pedro Pichardo (CUB), Silver - Zhu Yaming (CHN), Bronze - Hugues Fabrice Zango (BUR)

Track and field, men's shot put: Gold - Ryan Crouser (USA), Silver - Joe Kovacs (USA), Bronze - Tomas Walsh (NZL)

Track and field, men's 110m hurdles: Gold - Hansle Parchment (JAM), Silver - Grant Holloway (USA), Bronze - Ronald Levy (JAM)

Track and field, 20k race walk: Gold - Massimo Stano (ITA), Silver - Koki Ikeda (JPN), Bronze - Yamanishi Toshikazu (JPN)

Track and field, women's pole vault: tbd

Track and field, men's 400m: tbd

Track and field, heptathlon: tbd

Track and field, decathlon: tbd

Wrestling, men's 57kg freestyle: tbd

Wrestling, men's 86kg freestyle: tbd

Wrestling: women's 57kg: tbd

Results

