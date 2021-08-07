Tokyo Olympics in review: All the best videos and stories from every sport

With thousands of events decided and hundreds medals awarded, the Tokyo Olympics provided indelible moments in every discipline.
Take a look back at the best videos and stories from each of the 41 sports...
ARCHERY -- South Korea nearly sweeps
ARTISTIC SWIMMING -- ROC and Romashina reign supreme, again
BADMINTON -- China dominates as upsets abound
BASEBALL -- The Diamond's Dramatic Return
BASKETBALL -- USA continues its hoops domination
BASKETBALL 3x3 -- USA, Latvia win inaugural golds
BEACH VOLLEYBALL -- Youth, age served as USA, Norway take gold
BOXING -- USA falls just short of gold
CANOE/KAYAK -- Carrington paces paddlers, U.S. tallies first
CYCLING -- BMX freestyle debuts, Van Vleuten gets redemption
DIVING -- China nearly sweeps, U.S. bags trio of medals
EQUESTRIAN -- Droughts end, records fall
FENCING -- ROC claims most medals as new faces ascend the podium
FIELD HOCKEY -- Netherlands, Belgium win gold
GOLF -- Schauffele, Norda sweep for USA
GYMNASTICS -- Biles inspires, new stars are born
HANDBALL -- France does the double
JUDO -- Japan dominates at legendary Nippon Budokan
KARATE -- Sport debuts with high volume, energy
MODERN PENTATHLON -- Great Britain rules evolving sport
RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS -- Dramatic finish sees end of Russian reign
ROWING -- Canadians and Kiwi's shine, Sinkovic's float
RUGBY -- Powerhouses New Zealand, Fiji win gold
SAILING -- British, Australian sailors cruise
SHOOTING -- A shot at gender equity benefits USA
SKATEBOARDING -- Japan dominates but youth, camaraderie reign supreme
SOCCER -- USWNT recovers for bronze, Brazil strikes gold again
SOFTBALL -- Japan tops USA for gold ... just like last time
SPORT CLIMBING -- Coleman ascends to the podium, Garnbret tops the competition
SURFING -- Moore, Ferreira score debut golds for USA, Brazil
SWIMMING -- USA, Australia pace the pool; legacies cemented for Ledecky, Dressel
TABLE TENNIS -- China grows gold collection
TAEKWONDO -- Zolotic is golden in Olympic debut
TENNIS -- Biggest names bounced early
TRACK & FIELD -- Felix wins medal No. 11, 400m hurdles records obliterated
TRAMPOLINE -- Defending champions dethroned
TRIATHLON -- A year of triathlon firsts
VOLLEYBALL -- French men, U.S. women make history
WATER POLO -- Team USA three-peats, a second straight gold for Serbia
WEIGHTLIFTING -- Record lifts, rare U.S. success
WRESTLING -- USA flips the script, tops medal table