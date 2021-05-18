Top Gun Auto Body donates $5,000 to Helena Food Share and 750 children's books to schools

HELENA — Top Gun Auto Body may be busy with their collision repair business, but that doesn't take away time from giving to the Helena community.

The Helena Food Share met with Top Gun Auto Body to receive a $5,000 donation. The food share says they are feeding about 250 households every week and this donation will make a significant impact.

“$5,000 is gonna go a long way. It's going to provide like more than 10,000 meals for sure,” says Bruce Day, the Executive Director of the Helena Food Share. “[This will] make sure that people in our community who need food can come to Helena Food Share and get it when they need it.”

The Top Gun Auto Body staff chose the food share after researching in 2020 the impact of child hunger in our local communities.

“I think the thought of us getting together as a staff, coming together, trying to do something for the community and most of all, our youth, that's our future there. So trying to make sure that we could do the right thing and put our best foot forward for the community," says Teddy Culbertson, Top Gun owner.

Culbertson is putting another foot forward with this donation by incorporating books. He’s donating 750 children's books to first graders in multiple districts (Helena, East Helena, and Montana City) and is challenging other businesses to get involved and support the community.

"I can tell you nothing feels better than helping other people out. There's no doubt, I think, that at some level, [we] can do our part and help out. It's a great thing to do and be a part of," says Culbertson.

The books are expected to be delivered at the end of the school day, Wednesday, May 19th, 2021.

In 2020, Top Gun Auto Body donated $5,000 to the YWCA.

The children’s books were created by a Helena Native author that now resides in Seattle.