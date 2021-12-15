Watch
Touchmark holding holiday open house

Touchmark on Saddle Drive Retirement Community
HELENA — On Friday, Dec. 17, the residents of Touchmark will be hosting their Holiday Open House. This will be the first public event Touchmark has been able to host since the beginning of the pandemic.

Attendees can enjoy sleigh rides (or hay rides, depending on snow), music from composer and pianist Steven Gores, a creche display and festive appetizers during this holiday open house.

Festivities will run from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 915 Saddle Dr, Helena, MT 59601.

To help spread some extra holiday cheer, Touchmark will also be holding a toy drive for Toys for Tots. People are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate.

