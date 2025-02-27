Town & Country prepares to open in former Van's Thriftway

HELENA — Town & Country Foods is busy working on re-branding and transforming the former Van's Thriftway location at 306 Euclid Ave in Helena into its ninth Treasure State Location. When the store opens, shoppers will still notice similarities to Van's for now.

One similarity will be the store's layout. Keeping the layout mostly the same will help get the store open faster. This means customers will have an idea of where to go when shopping.

Michael Wolff, MTN News A contractor removes Van's Thriftway branding inside the new Euclid Ave. Town & Country Foods location on Feb. 26 in Helena, Mont.

“We really want people to come in and not have to relearn the store. We're leaving all the shelving in its current place and just putting different products in; ours are more conventional and organic,” said Eric Drake, vice president of Town and Country Foods.

Small updates like a fresh coat of paint and Town & Country signage will be added before the new store opens, with a more significant remodel planned for next year.

“In 2026, we’ll do a major remodel where we change up the deli and bakery set up in the location,” said Drake.

Michael Wolff, MTN News Van's Thriftway signage after being removed from the new Euclid Ave. Town & Country Foods location on Feb. 26 in Helena, Mont.

When Town & Country purchased the store from Van’s, it extended job offers to all Helena Van’s employees. Along with those who choose to stay, about five Town & Country employees are transferring to the new Helena location. Drake emphasized that employees are central to the company’s mission.

“It's great for us, another location, as we're employee-owned," said Drake. "That's the whole purpose of our organization is to grow our employee-owners. So, this gives another opportunity to have our employees, as well as reuse employees at this location, be able to take ownership of our company.”

Additionally, the company received about 150 job applications for the new Helena store.

Town & Country is expected to be open in late March at 306 Euclid Avenue in Helena.