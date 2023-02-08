Town of Cascade receives grant to renovate youth baseball diamond

CASCADE — The Friends of the Black & Gold is a non-profit organization in cascade.

“The idea behind it was to inspire enthusiasm, create excitement and generate funds for youth and family activities in Cascade and the surrounding communities,” said Farrah McGregor, the President of the group.

They’ve held numerous fundraisers throughout the community to help bring rural America together. The town of Cascade applied for this recent grant of $1,800 which is being awarded to start renovations of the Atkinson Park baseball diamond.

“We're so appreciative of the black and gold. They're going to help us get this project started. We have all of the details for everything that we need to do, and we just set our goals and we take one bite at a time out of a big elephant of a job,” said Jodie Campbell, the Clerk-Treasurer for the Town of Cascade.

MTN News Atkinson Park Baseball Diamond - Cascade, MT



The grant most likely won’t fund the entire project – but it’s a great start.

The American Legion field in Cascade is a perfect example of what the city wants to implement in its park.

A new backstop, bleachers, cinder block dugouts, fresh turf, and a green mesh screen around the outfield fence.

The renovations will be a step in bringing communities together.

“…when kids are outside, families join in, and they come to the games and watch them and it creates a whole sense of community when our kids are playing, the whole community joins in,” added Campbell.

The Friends of the Black & Gold’s mission statement is to also help surrounding communities like Ulm and Wolf Creek. Many of the youth in those small communities are students in the Cascade school system.

The renovations will begin as better weather approaches.

The park is the host of an annual softball tournament fundraiser. The proceeds benefit the city fireworks show. Other uses are youth softball practices, with a goal to bring in boys Babe Ruth and Little Leagues by expanding the dimensions of the park to fit a true baseball diamond.

Atkinson Park is located at 321 4th St N, Cascade, MT 59421. To donate to the project, you can contact the Friends of the Black & Gold on their Facebook page .