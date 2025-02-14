Townsend community coming together to support injured coffee shop owner

HELENA — Drive to Townsend, and you'll find the Nook Coffeehouse tucked into the back corner of Reading Leaves Bookstore. There people can find warm beverages and books on offer to the community, but customers may notice a familiar face missing at the downtown coffeehouse.

Owner Jonathan Rivers went to play hockey on the evening of Jan. 26, 2024. He came home with a broken leg in three places, which is keeping him from serving coffee to customers.

Michael Wolff, MTN News Jonathan Rivers receives medical attention after injuring his leg while playing ice hockey on Jan. 26, 2024.

“It’s definitely frustrating not being able to do what I, you know, set out seven, eight months ago, which is be that community, talk to people, and, you know, being that place delivering the high-end coffee that I truly wanted to do," said Rivers.

Rivers has a difficult road to recovery ahead, but his mission and vision for the Nook remain the same.

“We want to be a place that is accessible for the community to put on these events, to come and stop by and have a cup of coffee, peruse books, and play a board game.”

Customers like Gabrielle Wheeler are stepping up to continue that mission while Rivers recovers.

“I am still a customer here. I love coming here. It's even on my days that they don't need me. I end up being here, and they know me for that," said Wheeler.

Michael Wolff, MTN News Cream is added to a freshly brewed cup of coffee at The Nook Coffeehouse on Feb. 13 in Townsend, Mont.

Wheeler can be found filling in behind the counter.

“It is just hands on deck right now trying to support whatever he needs here so he's able to heal up," noted Wheeler.

According to Reading Leaves Bookstore, River’s recovery is on the minds of many in the community. "We have regular customers that come to the coffee bar every day that always ask about John and how he's doing, and they're very interested in his well-being and getting him back on his feet,” said Rachael Brug, Owner of Reading Leaves.

The community’s support and concern mean a lot to Rivers as he rests at home.

“I mean, this is huge for our community, and it just shows that when people come out and show up for us, we all truly appreciate it."