Townsend couple brings European flare to the jewelry you wear

HELENA — Most people who put on jewelry daily in Montana are familiar with a Western style, but two Townsend craftsmen are trying to bring a global flare to what you wear.

Married couple Katie Hughes and Scott Templin have been making jewelry for roughly 40 years.

Hughes studied design in London and met Templin when they both lived in Germany.

She taught Templin the craft.

"I said if you're going to do this, then you've got to have a certain sense of perfection that I have," said Hughes

The couple moved to Montana, where Templin is originally from, after visiting in 2014.

Their pieces have a minimalistic, contemporary, and geometric style with a strong European influence.

Templin said, "It's unusual, and that's what people like about it. It's so different that it fascinates them."

"I'm not a fan of making things that are boring," said Hughes.

Unlike some goldsmiths, they work on the pieces from start to finish, designing, purchasing the materials, and crafting them.

The jewelry is made from silver or gold, and many include Montana sapphires.

Many of the pieces are interchangeable and can be worn in multiple ways, and some are one of a kind.

Hughes said, "It's timeless."

"We say, 'Those are the antiques of tomorrow,'" said Templin.

Hughes and Templin also make tableware like napkins rings, serving trays, and chopsticks, all made from recycled materials.

You can purchase from the couple here.