Townsend non-profit thrift store sees big impacts while supporting community

TOWNSEND — A Townsend thrift store is positively impacting the Broadwater County community and helping Montanans in need. Dee Gannon opened the Helping Hands Thrift store in its current Pine Street location about eight and a half years ago.

While there is always a need, with an estimated 50 to 75 people coming through the door daily at the Pine St. store, Gannon shared which items are most in demand this time of year.

"Our biggest needs are blankets and things that people need, heavy coats, linens, and kitchen stuff. We have a whole room just of kitchen stuff. We can take donations of anything except heavy furniture. We always supply those who need it with what they need for no cost," said Gannon.

Michael Wolff, MTN News A customer browses the store.

Since Helping Hand's inception, the store has had a large impact on the community. "In eight and a half years, we've contributed over $100,000 to the community," said Gannon.

She also wants people to know that anyone can volunteer to assist in running the store. "We take people if they can work an hour or if they can work all four hours in a day [that the store is open]. We'll take whatever you can do and find something you can help with."

Everything the store receives allows it to continue its mission to the community. "All of the things we receive are donations, so we don't pay for everything. It's a blessing for us, and we try to pass that on to others," adds Gannon.

A year into operation, Gannon needed more space and opened what is now the Helping Hands 4 Kids Thrift Store in Downtown Townsend.

Shelia Heavirland is the store manager at the Helping Hands 4 Kids Thrift store in downtown Townsend and the treasurer of the non-profit organization that operates both stores.

Michael Wolff/MTN News Inventory at the Helping Hands 4 Kids Thrift Store in downtown Townsend, MT.

She, too, has been with Helping Hands since the beginning and has witnessed the organization's growth and impact on the community firsthand. At first, the organization mainly served those living in Townsend; however, its reach and impact have grown recently.

"Within the last year, we've seen a lot of people from Three Forks, White Sulfur, and Whitehall. As the word has gotten out that we're here and have such wonderful merchandise and everything, people are coming from great distances to shop with us and donate to us," said Heavirland.

Helping Hands focuses its weekly deals on specific community groups in need. At the Pine Street location, seniors 55+ are half-price this week.

Michael Wolff, MTN News Christmas shop room at the Helping Hands 4 Kids Thrift Store in Townsend, MT.

For those looking for holiday decorations, the organization features gifts, decorations, ornaments, lights, trees, and much more and is currently open at the Helping Hands 4 Kids Thrift Store downtown.

The main store is located at 424 N. Pine St., and the 4 Kids store is located at 323 Broadway on the corner of Cedar St. Both are open three days a week (Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The stores always accept donations but request that the community only donate when the stores are open year-round, especially during the winter months when wetter weather conditions can become more prevalent.

