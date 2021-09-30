Townsend School Board holding emergency meeting to discuss COVID-19 protocols, masking

TOWNSEND — The Townsend School Board has an emergency meeting scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 30 at 6:00 p.m. According to district officials, the board will discuss district COVID-19 protocols.

Townsend Public Schools Superintendent Susie Hedalen said the board will consider changes to policy 1905, which covers masking options. Specifically, she said they will consider changing the policy to say if a student or teacher tests positive for COVID-19, their class will be asked to wear masks for a temporary period of time or go to remote learning.

Additionally, Hedalen said the board will consider adding COVID-19 specific symptoms listed on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website to policy 1905.

Hedalen said the point is “to try and mitigate the spread” of COVID-19.

During the week of Sept. 20, Townsend Public Schools listed 162 students absent related to COVID-19, which is more than 25% of the district’s student body.

In a Sept. 28 letter, Hedalen said the district is dealing with “many absences related to COVID-19” and is short-staffed in grades K-8.

“If we continue to lose staff, we could have to close school for a short period,” Hedalen wrote. “We have worked with all students and staff to ensure they are prepared to go remote if necessary.”

In order to help keep students and teachers in school, Hedalen said the district applied for a grant through the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services to offer rapid COVID-19 testing for staff, and possibly students in the future.

“(It’s a) total voluntary program,” Hedalen said. “Teachers and students and teachers can opt-in or out.”

During Thursday's emergency meeting, the Townsend School Board may also consider hiring a health coordinator for the district to do testing and coordinate with the county health department, Hedalen said.

“We are just trying to find solutions that will keep students in school and learning going, but also respect people’s thoughts and beliefs,” Hedalen said.

The emergency school board meeting is scheduled for 6 pm in the community room.

