Toys For Tots counting on community kindness ahead of annual distribution day

HELENA — On Saturday, Dec. 14, hundreds of families will receive toys from Marine's Toys for Tots in Helena. Volunteers have been working hard to sort thousands of donated toys for the big day.

Angie Fillinger is the Coordinator of Marine's Toys for Tots Helena and shared with MTN the challenge facing her organization’s crucial toy and gift distribution day.

"Last year, we had 577 families sign up. This year, we have 679 signed up. So, we’ve been seeing about a 15 to 20 percent increase yearly, and now we’re at 102 additional families this year," said Fillinger.

In 2023, Toys for Tots Helena distributed approximately 18,976 toys and supported 3,711 children.



The organization pushed its distribution day-end from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to accommodate all the families it needs to serve this year.

"We’re still looking for volunteers for those later shifts. We’re hoping to get the ones we always do, but we could use a little more in those later slots to help serve the additional families going through this year," said Fillinger.

According to Fillinger, those who receive toys through the Toys for Tots gift program often are a gift that keeps on giving themselves. "We have several who receive toys around and volunteer for a shift on the same day. So that’s one way they show some gratitude: volunteering."

When the Helena Bighorns found the back of the net for the first of three times in their win against the Great Falls Americans during the annual teddy bear toss game. The team also scored for the community, emphasized captain Owen Gruener.

"It means everything being able to give back to the community and help, whatever we can do to help anyone," said Gruener. "With the support they show us, it is important that we give back and rep the community as much as they rep us."

On Wednesday, Bighorn players hand-delivered 16 boxes of stuffed animals and toys to the distribution center.

Fillinger adds that Toys for Tots and its volunteers give time and toys so every child can have a present this holiday season.

“We’re all taking time from our jobs, evenings, weekends, all of that, and we need more help. We cannot get this done without additional volunteers,” noted Fillinger.

The distribution center is located at 3330 Skyway Drive in Helena, inside Building A of the Helena Aviation Readiness Center, and distribution day will take place this Saturday, Dec. 14. Those interested in volunteering or donating can email the organization at Helena.mt@toysfortots.org or visit their website.

