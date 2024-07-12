Toys for Tots receives thousands of toys

HELENA — The Toy Company Hasbro is giving away a million dollars worth of toys. Toys for Tots got their hands on some of those toys.

16,000 to 20,000 toys showed up by the truckload this Thursday and Friday to Fort Harrison and to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Half of those toys are intended for kids in foster care. The other half are intended for Family Services for the kids of military families.

Howard Mears, the Coordinator for the Native American Montana Program with Toys for Tots, says that these toys can help alleviate financial burdens to families by bringing free toys to kids.

“We know that the lower ranks of the military, E1’s, 2’s, and 3’s, and sometimes 4’s, if they're married and have children, they're on a very tight budget. So, if anything that Toys for Tots and Hasbro can do on behalf of those children and those families, we like to do that,” says Mears.