Tractor Supply Co. planned for Custer Ave.

HELENA — Tractor Supply Co. is coming to Helena, and viewers Jessica and Benjamin asked for more information about the store. MTN got details from the City of Helena and Tractor Supply Co.

The store will be located at 2345 Shorthorn Ave., just east of Costco and on the same side of Custer Ave. as the Lewis and Clark Humane Society.

According to a Tractor Supply Co. spokesperson, the store is set to open in November, with a soft opening planned for early-November and the grand opening in mid-November.

Along with the retail store, the Helena Tractor Supply Co. location will have a pet wash and garden center.

Tractor Supply Co. has eight locations in Montana, the Helena location will be its ninth.