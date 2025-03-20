Traffic signal upgrades planned at Canyon Ferry Road and Wylie Drive

HELENA — Traffic signal upgrades at the intersection of Canyon Ferry Road and Wylie Drive will be made early next week.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation, work on traffic light poles includes signal upgrades at the intersection. Work will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Mar. 25, and should be completed by 3 p.m. the same day.

Drivers who plan on traveling through the area can expect manual traffic control measures to be in place, such as flaggers directing traffic.

Michael Wolff, MTN News A red traffic signal at the intersection of Canyon Ferry Rd. & Wylie Dr. on Mar. 19 in Helena, Mont.

The speed limit will be temporarily reduced in the area.

Travel will also be limited to one lane in each direction.

The upgrades are a part of the Montana Department of Transportation's Tentative 5-year construction plan.