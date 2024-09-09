'Tragic accident': Montana boy survives life-threatening boating accident and walks next day

BILLINGS — What was originally a relaxing Labor Day weekend on the Yellowtail Dam turned into a mother's worst nightmare when her 11-year-old son fell off a large boat and suffered life-threatening injuries from the propellers.

While most 11-year-olds are gathering their school supplies this week, Treyson Diamond of Billings is now back home recovering, and it's all because of the people on that boat and staff at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Treyson and Charity Diamond



"I think he's really looking forward to hanging out with his friends and getting to be in middle school," said Hannah Reno, a family friend of the Diamonds.

He's recovering from over 400 stitches, blood loss, and nerve damage in his lower right leg.

"(A friend) thought of me as a hero, because I was able to walk in their full first day of being in the hospital," Treyson said.

Last weekend, Treyson, his younger brother and mom were invited to spend a fun day on the Bighorn Reservoir. He and a friend were playing on the back of the boat when Treyson fell in. When he entered the water, the boat was in reverse.

Jackie Coffin

When he ran into the propeller, he faced extreme pain and panic. The propeller cut his life jacket off, leaving severe gashes across his body.

"I tried to put myself in his shoes. Like, I could not imagine. I could not imagine still being alive," said Andreus, Treyson's little brother.

Treyson's life was miraculously saved when several people on the boat knew how to make a tourniquet using a rope and stick.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Eric Fisher



Eric Fisher is with the St. Vincent Regional Hospital trauma education team. He says that first aid practice makes those situations possible, and he recommends everyone should receive their certification.

"If we don't have a tourniquet available, we can utilize anything we have. Like, he has a t-shirt on. We'd literally just pull that off him and start stuffing the wound... The basic techniques are so simple, just the direct pressure, wound packing, and if available, a tourniquet. It can truly save a life," he said.

Charity Diamond Diamond family

The moments between the shore and the hopsital felt like hours to Treyson's mom, Charity.

"I was just screaming 'Go faster!' And I was praying and screaming at the top of my lungs," she said.

Treyson got to St. Vincent's with four deep gashes in his leg. He's home now, but it's a very long road ahead.

Charity Diamond Treyson's Stitches



Doctors say Treyson has significant nerve damage, and he'll need months of physical therapy.

A family friend, Hannah Reno, started a GoFundMe in their honor.

"Coming from a solo parent in a single-income household, she's gonna have to take time off work. So, this money is primarily for their family to be able to get through that," said Reno.

So although Treyson is sad about missing his friends and school, his family knows it could have been much worse.