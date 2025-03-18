Trump appoints Sheehy to U.S. Naval Academy board

HELENA — President Donald Trump has appointed Montana U.S. Sen. Tim Sheehy to the board that oversees the U.S. Naval Academy.

Sheehy, who served as a Navy SEAL officer, is one of six presidential appointments to the Naval Academy’s Board of Visitors, which is responsible for considering things like morale and discipline, curriculum, infrastructure and fiscal issues.

“This is a great honor, thank you President Trump!” Sheehy said in a statement. “I stand ready to deliver and lead with the highest ideals of duty, honor, and loyalty. Together we will make America strong again!”

Sheehy graduated from the Naval Academy in 2008. His Senate office said in a statement that he also met his wife Carmen, who served as a Marine Corps officer, there.

Sheehy, a Republican from Gallatin County, also serves on the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services, which has legislative oversight of the military.