Two bats test positive for rabies in Lewis and Clark Co.

HELENA — Lewis and Clark Public Health officials are asking people to keep an eye out for bats in their homes. So far this summer, two bats in the area have tested positive for rabies.

Seeing bats is not unusual in the summer—it’s when they are more active, and public health officials say it is not unusual for a small number of bats to test positive for rabies.

“That’s average for Montana,” LCPH environmental programs supervisor Beth Norberg said. “We do see them, not in very high numbers though.”

Although it is not unusual, Norberg said it is still important to alert public health officials of bats found in indoor spaces, like homes, or bats behaving unusually, meaning out during the day, acting lethargic, and not avoiding people. Health officials will test bats displaying these behaviors and bats found in homes for rabies.

“It’s always concerning because, as you know, rabies nearly or always fatal in humans, so it’s very important to interject with preventative care immediately,” Norberg said.

Rabies in humans is very rare. According to the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, only about one to three cases are reported in the US each year. Even so, Norbert said rabies is serious and requires quick medical intervention to prevent it.

If you come across a bat, do not touch it. Call Lewis and Clark Public Health and they can help you assess your risk of exposure to rabies, and any next steps.