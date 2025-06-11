Black bears involved in food-related conflicts in Glacier National Park

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — A black bear has been euthanized and another pair of bears are being monitored after separate incidents in Glacier National Park this month.
The first incident occurred on June 5 when a 4-year-old female black bear was euthanized.
The bear had been aggressively food-conditioned and was consistently trying to enter vehicles and buildings.
In 2022 the bear was captured in Kalispell by Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks and relocated to Puzzle Creek, south of Marias Pass. The bear was seen in the West Glacier area last year, but the increase in food-conditioned behavior began in June of this year.
The second incident occurred on June 7 when another female black bear with a cub ate food from an unattended backpack, causing Going-to-the-Sun Road to close that afternoon.
Wildlife rangers are trying to discourage the bears behavior before taking further action.
Officials are asking all visitors to Glacier to always keep food and other attractants away to prevent problems like these.
Food-conditioned bears are not relocated due to human safety concerns.
Bear Aware Tips:
- Park visitors can help ensure the future of all bears by taking steps to prevent bears from becoming food conditioned.
- Never let a bear get your pack. Always keep it with you.
- If you see a bear along the road, please do not stop near it. If you wish to view the bear, travel at least 100 yards (91 m) and pull over in a safe location and view it from there.
- Roadside bears quickly become habituated to traffic and people, increasing their chances of being hit by vehicles and obtaining human food rewards.
- Habituated bears may also learn to frequent campgrounds and picnic areas, where they may gain access to human food.
- To protect human life and property, bears that seek human food must be lethally removed from the population. Do not stop and get close to roadside bears.
- Report all bear sightings to the nearest ranger.