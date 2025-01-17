Two Capital High teachers receive Presidential Award for STEM teaching

HELENA — Capital High School teachers Sarah Urban and Jake Warner are among seven Montana educators who have received the presidential award for excellence in mathematics and science teaching for 2025. MTN News spoke with both educators to learn more about their passion for their profession.

Sarah Urban has taught at Helena Public Schools for 21 years and emphasizes hands-on learning.

“I really like a hands-on approach to teaching, so I try to get kids involved with hands-on activities, whether it be modeling or laboratories or any sort of activities,” said Urban. “There are a lot of excellent science and math teachers in Montana and across the country, and I’m just honored to be one of the ones who was recognized for this award."

Michael Wolff, MTN News Helena Public Schools Biology Teacher Sarah Urban teaches her fifth-period class at Capital High School on Jan. 16 in Helena, Mont.

Jake Warner has taught mathematics and robotics at Helena Public Schools for eight years. Teaching runs in his family.

“I was really lucky. My dad was a great teacher who taught at Helena College for years. I had great teachers growing up both at East Helena Schools and Helena Public Schools. I had tons of great role models. And honestly, I got into the job because I wanted to help people, and I stay in the job because I love teaching,” said Warner.

Michael Wolff, MTN News Helena Public Schools mathematics and robotics teacher Jake Warner teaches a technical math class, a course that teaches students to apply mathematics to real-world skills such as automotive, machining, welding, and construction, at Capital High School on Jan. 16 in Helena, Mont.

Students in Warner's technical math course, which teaches students to apply mathematics to real-world skills and trades such as automotive, machining, and construction, said his passion for teaching and student success is evident each day.

“He's been a great teacher. All his lessons are in-depth and very detailed with how he explains things, which I like a lot, and he tells us about how we can use the math we are taught in real life,” said Brogan Newman, a Capital High Junior.

Warner hopes his lessons help prepare students for when they leave Capital High.

“I want them to be college and career-ready, right, but more than that, I want them to be brave and self-confident," he told MTN. "I want them to be able to tackle problems that they never thought they'd ever be able to.”

The full list of award recipients can be viewed here. Each teacher honored with the award received $10,000 and a certificate signed by the president.

