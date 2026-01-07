Two killed in weekend crash near Lincoln, MT

HELENA — Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton says two people died this weekend in a vehicle crash on Highway 200, near Lincoln.

Dutton told MTN that dispatch received calls about a crash around 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2025, about 11 miles east of Lincoln.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, and two fatalities were reported.

Dutton identified the deceased as Michael Smith, 68, of Great Falls, and Josh McLean, 60, of Great Falls.

“The preliminary cause of death for both individuals is blunt force trauma, and the manner of death is classified as accidental. Both decedents have been transported to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for autopsy. To the Family of the victims, please accept our sincerest apologies for your loss,” wrote Dutton in a press release.

Two additional victims were transported to St. Patrick’s in Missoula for treatment.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Montana Highway Patrol.

