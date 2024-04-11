Watch Now
News

Actions

Two Mount Helena trails will close as city removes beetle-killed trees

Prairie Trail
Posted at 5:51 PM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 19:51:10-04

HELENA — Two Mount Helena trails will be closed between April 17 and 27 this month.

Mount Helena trailhead

Prairie Trail will be closed for the entire eleven days, while Diretissima Trail will be closed from April 22 to April 27.

Mount Helena Trail Closure Map

The City of Helena's open lands division says the closures are "to ensure public safety while beetle-killed trees are being removed."

Those on the trails are asked to comply with the closures, as the trees being removed are near the trails, and they may be large.

Prairie Trail ground

Closure signs will be installed at each end of the trails.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader