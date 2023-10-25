Two people killed in crash between Lolo and Florence

LOLO — Two people died in a Tuesday night crash on U.S. Highway 93 south of Lolo.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the head-on crash happened shortly after 10:45 p.m. near mile marker 80, between Lolo and Florence.

A Toyota 4Runner was heading south when the driver drifted into the northbound lanes and hit a Dodge Caliber head-on, according to MHP.

The driver of the SUV, a 40-year-old woman from Florence and the driver of the Dodge, a 17-year-old girl from Missoula, were both killed in the crash.

Traffic on U.S. Highway 93 was closed for several hours with traffic diverted onto old Highway 93.

According to the MHP report, drugs, alcohol, and speed were suspected in the crash.

The roads were also wet at the time of the crash.