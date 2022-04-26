Ukraine benefit concert in Helena postponed

HELENA — A Ukraine Benefit Concert at St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral has been postponed until May 23 and 24 due to multiple COVID exposures.

The benefit concert and silent auction were originally slated for April 25 and 26. Fundraising from the event will work to give relief to those affected by the war in Ukraine.

Tickets will be good for the corresponding weekday in May. Those that purchased tickets can also exchange them for the other night if needed.

“I'd like to thank all of you who have stepped up to help make this project the huge success that it has been so far. I am overwhelmed again and again by the generosity of the people of St. Peter's and the Greater Helena community. Thank you,” said Cathedral Administrator Charles Elliott in a release.