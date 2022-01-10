Luge 2022 Winter Olympics roster: PyeongChang medalist Mazdzer in singles, crashes out of doubles

USA Luge announced its roster for the 2022 Winter Olympics on Monday.

Men's singles

Tucker West

Jonny Gustafson

Chris Mazdzer

Women's singles

Summer Britcher

Emily Sweeney

Ashley Farquharson

Doubles

Zach Di Gregorio/Sean Hollander

As recently as this weekend, it was unknown whether Team USA could claim a third luge berth for the upcoming Games. Chris Mazdzer, the PyeongChang 2018 singles silver medalist, barely qualified for a third singles spot – but missed out on doubles. He and partner Jayson Terdiman crashed during a World Cup qualifying race on Friday, blowing their opportunity to compete in the Olympic event.

It will be Mazdzer's fourth Olympic Games.

Instead, Zach Di Gregorio, 20, and Sean Hollander, 21, will make their Olympic debuts.

Mazdzer expressed his disappointment on social media following Friday's crash.